SFD warns Starkville community about mop chemicals

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Department wants to encourage everyone to never heat mop solution on the stove to make your home smell clean.

Many commercial mop solutions contain chemicals like isopropyl alcohol (boiling point ~82°C / 180°F), ethylene glycol (~197°C / 387°F), or ammonia (~27°C / 80°F)—and heating them can release toxic vapors into the air.

At high temperatures, these substances can vaporize quickly, causing respiratory irritation, dizziness, or even dangerous chemical exposure.

Some may even become flammable in closed spaces.

They can also boil quickly over the side of the pots and pans and start a fire.

The Fire Department said they have had multiple incidents in the last month with people doing all of these things.

