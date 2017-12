STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – One Starkville business donates a big check to the Catch-A-Dream Foundation.

S.G.K. Landscapes donates $10,000 to the Catch-A-Dream Foundation.

The check will allow 2 fully funded trips for Catch-A-Dream children.

S.G.K. Landscaping collected the money by selling over 200 Christmas trees.

This is the third year the business has given a donation to the group.