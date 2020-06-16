Shannon High School Football Player Dies At Practice

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) — A 16 year old Shannon high school football player died at a routine practice, Tuesday morning.

The Lee County School District released a statement saying the student-athlete “collapsed on the field.”

- Advertisement -

Here is the full statement from LCSD:

“The Lee County School District is saddened to announce the death of one of our Shannon High School students.

During a routine football practice this morning at Shannon High School, the 16 year old player collapsed on the field. Emergency personnel were immediately called to the scene, and the student was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center.

The Lee County School District and the Shannon Red Raider Family extend our deepest sympathy to this young man’s family. Next of kin are being notified before any additional information is released.”