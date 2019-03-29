Shannon High School hosts ‘Edible Book Festival’

SHANNON, MISS. (WCBI) – A festival for people who love books enough to eat them attracted a lot of participation at an area high school.

The fourth annual “Edible Book Festival” was held at Shannon High School.

- Advertisement -

Middle School and high school students, along with the public, were invited to make an “Edible Book” based on the contestant’s favorite literary work.

Entries included “Frozen, ” Doctor Seuss,” “The Great Gatsby,” and many others.

The festival is a popular way to promote reading.

“Well, it’s just a different way to get folks excited about books, they can think about books in a different way, it gets folks excited about reading,” said Jennifer King, library media specialist at Shannon High School.

Awards were given at the end of the competition and then guests could sample the entries.