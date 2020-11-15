A Shannon High School student is charged with possession of firearm

Lee County Sheriff's Department School Resource Officers say the 17-year-old student was allegedly wearing what appeared to be a gun on the waistband.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Shannon High School student is arrested during a basketball game.

Lee County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officers say the 17-year-old student was allegedly wearing what appeared to be a gun on the waistband.

School resource officers then escorted the student outside and confiscated a Glock 23 and two high-capacity magazines.

The student was arrested without incident and is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

No injuries were reported during the incident.