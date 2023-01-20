Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting.

Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting.

Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a handgun multiple times.

The man, identified as Torrence Gill of Shannon, had left the scene.

Officers gathered more physical evidence at the scene.

Gill was arrested earlier today on charges of shooting into a dwelling and shooting into a vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Gill’s bond is set at $150,000.

