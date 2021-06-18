Shannon Man Arrested On Multiple Felony Drug Charges

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A lengthy investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit lands a Shannon man in jail, charged with felony drug offenses and other crimes.

Forty-two-year-old Demond Fleming was arrested at his Shannon home. Fleming is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, trafficking oxycodone, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

More than $25,000 in cash was also recovered. The cash, drugs, and other evidence were on display at the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Chief Deputy John Hall says it is believed the oxycodone tablets Fleming was selling may contain fentanyl. Hall says there’s no way for people to know what is in the illegal drugs they are buying.

“It’s quality controlled to it, some people use fentanyl because they get addicted to it, it’s so powerful it doesn’t take much, you get that batch of pills that has just a little bit too much in it or you take just a little bit too much cause you think it’s not as strong as you thought, and next thing you know that’s where you get in trouble,” Chief Deputy Hall said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics also assisted in the yearlong investigation. Five vehicles and a Polaris ATV were also seized. Fleming is being held on a $100,000 bond.