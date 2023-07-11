Shannon man gets 5 years in prison for December bank robbery in Verona

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Getting $4,700 from a Lee County bank will cost a Shannon man five years in Federal prison.

57-year-old Antonia Cannon was sentenced in Federal Court in Oxford for the armed robbery of the Renasant Bank in Verona on December 30 last year.

According to court documents, Cannon went into the bank wearing a hoodie and a medical-style mask, approached a teller with a black pistol, and demanded money.

The teller handed over $4,700 from their drawer.

Cannon was later caught on the Natchez Trace Parkway. The money was in his vehicle, still wrapped in the bank’s money wrapper.

The gun was also recovered. It turned out to be a pellet gun made to look like a Beretta 9 millimeter.

Cannon has a history of armed robberies across North Mississippi, including a previous bank robbery conviction in 1998 that got him almost six years in prison.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter