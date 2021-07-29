Sharp-eyed Witness Helps Deputies Nab Robbery Suspects

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A quick thinking bystander helps Lowndes County Deputies catch a trio of robbery suspects.

Just after 2:00 P.M. Thursday, a suspect with a pistol walked into the Sprint Mart at Highway 182 and New Hope Road. He pointed the pistol in the clerk’s face and demanded money.

A witness in the parking lot saw the clerk with her hands up and called 911.

The suspect left the store and got into a black Chrysler 200 with 2 other suspects.

The car sped away, and the witness followed the suspects south on New Hope Road until they lost sight of the car.

A deputy saw a car matching the description, and tried to pull it over.

The suspects did not stop.

A Glock handgun, reportedly tossed from the car was found later.

The car chase ended at Stringer Manor Apartments when the suspects bailed out and ran.

Deputies caught up with them at a home on Swedenburg Circle.

21 year-old Jaquvious Harris faces armed robbery charges.

Two 17 year-olds, Antonio Roland and Jaylen Hodges also face armed robbery charges

Deputies also found a backpack with cash believed to have been taken during the robbery.

No store employees or witnesses were injured during the robbery.