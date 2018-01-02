Shelter In The Cold

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The area’s only homeless shelter is keeping its doors opened through the day, for anyone who needs to get out of the frigid weather.

On a typical day, the community center at the Tupelo Salvation Army is closed. However, when the temperatures hit freezing, people can come in and seek shelter from the cold weather.

Also, the community center can accommodate people who need a place to sleep for the evening, whenever the Red Shield Lodge is at capacity.

“I can put 60 cots on each side, first thing you have to know is you have to know how to prepare yourself before the winter comes, if you’re not prepared before the winter comes, you got to find a shelter or somewhere else to go in,” said William Archie, of the Salvation Army.

The lodge is typically full, and on recent nights, 20 to 25 people have been staying inside the community center overnight.

The Salvation Army also provides lunch and dinner everyday.