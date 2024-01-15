Shelters and safe rooms for the winter weather are available

These are openings reported to MEMA.

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Shelters and safe rooms for the winter weather are available in the WCBI viewing area. These are openings reported to MEMA.

The Alcorn County shelter will be at Kossuth Methodist Church – 7 County Road 604, Kossuth, MS (Opens Sunday, January 14th at 4 P.M.).

The Grenada County shelter will be at City of Grenada Auditorium – 17 N Main Street, Grenada, MS.

The Lee County shelter is located at the Salvation Army – 527 Carnation Street, Tupelo, MS Open now – Until.

The Montgomery County shelter is at the Winona Community House – 115 Sterling Avenue, Winona, MS 38967 (Opening Sunday, January 14th at 4 P.M. – Until).

The Oktibbeha County Shelter is at FBC Warehouse – 210 S. Jackson Street, Starkville, MS 39759 (Opens Sunday, January 14th at 8 p.m. – Thursday January 18th at 8 a.m.).

The Tallahatchie County Shelter is at the Tallahatchie County Safe Room – 185 South Market St., Charleston (Opening Monday, January 15th at 8 a.m.).

For a full list of the shelter and safe rooms in Mississippi, visit https://www.msema.org/shelters-and-safe-rooms/.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X