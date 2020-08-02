Shelton says he won’t seek 3rd term

TUPELO (WCBI) – Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton says he will not seek a 3rd term. WCBI has confirmed the move announced by Shelton Sunday morning . The Democratic Mayor detailed his plans in an editorial published in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. The past week has been busy for the mayor. A tweet where Shelton criticized President Donald Trump while seeking support for Joe Biden ignited debate and even led to speculation Shelton was resigning to work for Biden. Sunday’s op ed piece in the Journal does say Shelton plans to back Biden in a volunteer role.