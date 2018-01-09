Shelton Sworn In As Chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The new leader of the Columbus Police Department was sworn-in early Monday, and is ready to embark on his new role as Chief.

There are three words the new chief will use a lot. Effective, efficient and proactive. With those words in mind, Chief Shelton says he’s sure the department will move forward to where it needs to be.

Police Chief Fred Shelton’s career in blue began 34 years ago, leading up to this very moment.

“I’m finally in a position where I can do things that will make the department positive and community better,” said Chief Shelton.

By doing that, Shelton says it starts with the foundation the department has and build up. One key element is realizing as an officer, you’re a service to the people.

“The city is our customers and we want to meet our customers expectations as well as see the expectations,” said Chief Shelton.

Shelton’s open door policy allows citizens to pay the chief a visit and express their concerns. Building strong relationships between officers and the community, Shelton says is vital to having a strong police force.

“It’s one thing to come in as the head of an agency to tell people what you’re going to do, but it takes a good leader to listen to what the people, the stake-holders in the community are seeing and what they expect from the police department,” said the new chief.

CPD has been under a lot of scrutiny the last year. You may remember a consultant being called in to evaluate the department. Community policing was one of the recommendations made by the consultant. Something the long time lawman wants to push even more within the department.

“I can implement that and it’ll be a good fit for the city,” said Chief Shelton.

Another target for chief is implementing proactive policing. In light of recent shootings, Shelton says he has programs in mind that will help troubled youth.

“It’s going to be combination of enforcing the law as well as doing community programs, mentor-ships, job training programs and things and things to help our youth,” said Chief Shelton.

The support from council and the people in the friendly city, is something Chief shelton says he doesn’t take lightly.

“I’m going to take advantage of that by taking it and using it to positively build up the department, and to make this community safer,” said Chief Shelton.

Community involvement is the big, big key Shelton says. Another element is getting the department up to full staff at 70 officers and keeping officers.