Sheriff Kevin Crook gives tips on how to stay aware of your surroundings

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Sometimes a tragic incident can be avoided if you pay closer attention to your surroundings.

Whether you are out of town or even in the comfort of your own neighborhood, it is always important that you remain aware of your surroundings when you go out in public.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said it is easier to do if you put the phone down and scan the area.

“Anywhere these days, you never know. We find most people aren’t and most people are engaged with their devices while they are moving to and from and even driving from place to place but getting in and out of a vehicle in a parking lot on the phone while they are doing it. Not paying attention and that just makes them a potential victim,” said Crook.

You don’t have to go cold turkey from your phone, but Crook said it is vital to show people that you are paying attention.

“I wouldn’t say you have to keep your phone off of you. When you are moving from one place to another that would be the prime time to pay attention. Keep your head up and make eye contact with people; that goes a long way. If somebody is thinking about something and they know you see them, they will probably pass on you and go to the next person,” said Crook.

And last but not least make sure you know your escape routes.

“You should always know that you can make an exit out of a window if you need to. There’s been cases where a lot of people died trying to escape a fire and they try to get out of the door they came in and it gets jammed up and there’s a window right there they could’ve thrown something through and got out so I guess its just training your mind and they need to train their mind to think that way when they go out to places. You don’t want to be hyper-vigilant but you do want to be cautious and observant,” said Crook.

If you ever feel like you are in danger, never hesitate to call law enforcement for their help.

