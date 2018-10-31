Sheriff Says Cars Towed At Trick Or Treat Event Were Blocking Access Or View Of Road

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says he stands by his deputies who were forced to have several cars towed from a neighborhood many say was overrrun with trick or treaters.

Tuesday evening, residents of Garden Park Estates held a community wide trick or treat event. The event was posted on social media and attracted large crowds.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff Johnson says the entrance and exit to the subdivision was blocked by cars that had been parked and left unattended as people walked throughout the neighborhood.

In all, six cars were towed and the sheriff says there were reports of people blocking residents’ driveways, tearing up yards and even damaging a mailbox.

“There’s one common thread, amongst the ones praising us for what we did and the ones complaining about what we did and the common thread was, it was a mess. It was pure chaos. Everybody admits that, this is not like the sheriff’s department saw one car sitting on the side of the road and could have made another choice, there’s a thousand different things we could do, we dealt with the situation at hand, immediately,” Sheriff Johnson said.

Sheriff Johnson says no citations were written and nobody was jailed. He encourages home owners associations to hire private security to help handle events with large crowds.