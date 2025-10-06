Sheriff’s Department addresses burglary pranks in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is reminding community members that a long-standing prank could end up being more dangerous than fun.

Kids dressed up in masks, presumably ding-dong ditching a house at 3 am.

The Sheriff’s Department said a string of recent burglaries has also happened in the area.

This could lead homeowners to believe that a prank is a potential threat to their safety, resulting in dangerous consequences.

Just last month, a case in Texas made national news after an 11-year-old was fatally shot after ringing a doorbell and running away. In that particular case, the homeowner is being charged with murder.

The statement released by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reminds citizens that the Castle Doctrine does allow someone to protect themselves, using reasonable force, including deadly force if necessary, to defend oneself against an intruder who poses a serious threat of harm or death. However, it doesn’t give unlimited permission to harm others.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X