Sheriff’s deputies and police officers held active shooter drill in Webster Co.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Sheriff’s deputies and police officers went through the halls and classrooms Wednesday at East Webster Elementary School.

It was part of a simulated active shooter drill in Mathiston.

Officers cleared the building as if an actual shooter existed.

Principal Jennifer Carver says she is glad the community can depend on law enforcement.

“The number one thing in safety is having a good relationship with law enforcement and we are very blessed to have that we are so thankful that law enforcement is coming in here today to practice and be familiar with all the school just in case something were to happen,” said Jennifer Carver, Principal of East Webster Elementary.

Triage was also practiced as part of the drill.

East Webster is the latest school in the area to participate in practice drills.