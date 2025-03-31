Sheriff’s Office sends warning of new scam in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson wants you to be aware of a scam.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is being notified about someone calling people, and saying they work for the Sheriff’s Office.

The caller usually has some personal information, and they say that they have a warrant or something of that nature.

The Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to know that this is a scam.

No law enforcement agency will ever make any phone calls asking for money.

If you live in Lee County, and you ever receive a phone call like this, you are encouraged to hang up immediately.

