SHINE camp teaching young women how to adjust to junior high

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Soon-to-be seventh-grade girls have spent this week learning how to adjust to junior high school.

Thirty-nine rising seventh graders attended the “SHINE ” Camp, organized by the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo.

SHINE stands for ‘Strong, Helping, Independent, Non-Judgmental, and Empowering.”

The young ladies have heard from guest speakers, like Juanita Floyd, who wrote about her experience with integration in her book, “The Summer of 1969.

Organizers say it’s important for the students to be prepared for the next chapter in their lives.

“We hope that they know who they are, that they have been reassured they are strong, healthy, independent, nonjudgemental, and empowered, and God has created them with a purpose,” said Susannah Pace, Chairman of Shine.

“None of this could be possible without our donors, everybody has been so generous to make this happen for our kids and we just really appreciate everything everyone does for us,” said Summer Swinney, President of JA Tupelo.

JA members held a “SHINE” Camp for young men who are about to enter seventh-grade last month.