Shining A Light On Breast Cancer Awareness Month

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with some fancy footwork.

The group held a line dancing event called “Cha Cha for the Ta Ta’s” Tuesday evening in downtown Starkville.

- Advertisement -

In addition to sharing important breast health information, the women awarded mammogram grants and honored breast cancer survivors, and everyone danced to popular line dance songs and enjoyed pink punch provided by Central Station Grill.

The group plans to award more mammogram grants this month.