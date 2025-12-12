Shipping deadline approaches for the Holiday season in MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If you’re planning on sending those Christmas gifts through the U.S. Postal Service, you’re running out of time.

If you want to get that package there by Christmas, and you’re planning on sending it by First Class Mail or Ground Advantage, the deadline is December 17. That’s next Wednesday.

If you’re going to use Priority Mail, you have until Thursday, December 18.

But, if you’re going to wait until the last minute, know that the “last minute” will be December 20th, next Saturday, and you’ll have to use Priority Mail Express.

