Shipping deadlines nearing as Christmas approaches

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Making sure your packages make it can also be stressful.

With Christmas less than one week away, you’re facing some critical deadlines to get your holiday gifts out on time.

Today, December 19, is the last day for guaranteed delivery of the post office’s priority mail.

Tomorrow, December 20, is the cut-off for two-day shipping at FedEx and UPS.

If you miss that, your only option is next-day shipping, and that deadline is Monday, December 23.

