Shooing suspect turns himself in, CPD searches for other suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Kenzall Guyton turned himself in to the Columbus Police Department Sunday morning in connection with the shooting incident that occurred on November 22, which left Benjamin Lowe injured.

He is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime-felony.

Guyton’s surrender follows ongoing investigations into the case where Lowe sustained serious injuries.

CPD continues to seek the public’s assistance in locating LeWayne Robertson as he wanted in connection with the shooting.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus PD or Crimestoppers.

This is an ongoing investigation.

