Shooting at townhouse complex in Starkville leaves one person dead

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Starkville are working on a fatal shooting case from Tuesday night.

There were reports of shots fired at Blake Court Townhouses at 1220 Louisville Street.

That’s where police found 31-year-old Kirby Sherman.

Sherman was pronounced dead at the scene by Oktibbeha County Medical Examiner Michael Hunt.

The shooting is under active investigation.

If you know anything, you can call the Starkville Police Department at (662)323-4134 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (800)530-7151.

