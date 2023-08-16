Shooting between brothers in Columbus lands one in jail, other in hospital

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting between two brothers in Columbus landed one in jail and the other in the hospital.

34-year-old Kadeem Eddines was charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning on Pandora Drive.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers were called about an argument. They found Michael Richmond was shot when they arrived.

Richmond was listed as stable.

No word on when Eddines will have a court appearance.

