Shooting death under investigation in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting death remains under investigation in Pickens County.

Right now, investigators are not commenting about the shooting or have not returned our calls.

Multiple sources have told WCBI that the incident stemmed from a stolen ATV.

Pickens County Coroner Chad Harless said 46-year-old Darrell Bowden, of Livingston, was shot south of Aliceville this past weekend.

Bowden was taken to Greene County Hospital where he died.

An autopsy is being done.

