Shooting in Calhoun County determined as a murder/suicide

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has determined a Monday afternoon shooting that left a Bruce couple dead was a murder-suicide.

Deputies were called to a home at 150 Highway 9 West around 2:40 pm on Monday, June 16.

There, they found Casey Smithson and his wife, Angelin Smithson, both with gunshot wounds.

Both died from their wounds.

Sheriff Greg Pollan told WCBI that their investigation determined Casey Smithson shot Angelin before turning the gun on himself.

The Smithsons leave behind four children.

