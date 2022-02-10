Shooting in Crawford is under investigation

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Crawford shooting is under investigation.

Law enforcement was called to a fight that broke out on Sugar Hill around eight Wednesday night.

Later, deputies learned a gunshot victim was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle, where the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It’s still unclear if the shooting happen at the actual fight, but officers say witnesses say several shots were fired.

At this time no arrest has been made, nor have any names been released.

If you have any information call Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-715.