Shooting in parking lot of Starkville nightspot injures one person

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured in an early morning shooting outside a popular Starkville nightspot.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Dave’s Dark Horse Tavern at about 12:30 a.m.

Starkville police said one person was injured and later flown out of the area to be treated.

There’s no update on their condition.

No arrest has been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter