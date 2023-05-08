Shooting in Scooba leads to arrest in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting in Scooba led to an arrest in Noxubee County.

Now, 21-year-old Laqerious Brown is facing charges in Kemper County.

Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said someone drove Brown to Noxubee General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

He was later released and arrested by Kemper County deputies.

Our statewide news partner WTOK reports there was a shootout at the Dollar General in Scooba on Sunday afternoon.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore told WTOK there were multiple shooters and the person injured was involved who later turned out to be Brown.

