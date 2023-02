Shooting in Tupelo leaves two men with non-life-threatening injuries

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men in Tupelo are sent to the hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon.

Tupelo Police arrived at NMMC around 12:45 and discovered two victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring street.

The is under investigation and more information is expected to be released.

