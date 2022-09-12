Shooting in Winona kills one and injured two

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation continues after a shooting in Winona that left one person dead and two others injured.

That shooting Friday afternoon put the Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District on lockdown and even forced the cancellation of Friday night’s football game.

The shooting happened on Powell Street near the elementary school.

It’s the second in that area in about a month.

Winona police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting.

21-year-old Daniel Cordell was arrested Saturday and is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Sources say those involved in the shooting knew each other and do not believe this was a random act.

The Winona Police department shared with WCBI that one of the victims died from his injuries, and the second victim is still in the hospital in critical condition.

The Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School district superintendent says when things like this happen, the district uses social media and the school website to keep parents informed.

No one from the district would go on camera, but they did provide us with this statement:

“One of the main goals of the WMCSD Board, leaders, and staff is to maintain a safe and orderly school climate. As part of that goal, we have two school resource officers with many years of experience in law enforcement. Those officers, along with our team of school administrators, do a fantastic job of keeping our kids safe daily.”

Daniel Cordell is scheduled to appear in court this Thursday.