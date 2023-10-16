Shooting incident leads to person hospitalized, Tupelo woman arrested

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting incident led to one person being taken to the hospital and a Tupelo woman being arrested.

On October 4, Tupelo police arrived at Feemster Lake Road on a shots fired call.

Witnesses told the officer that a victim was on their way to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the back.

Investigators determined Cindy Smith was a suspect, and she was arrested a few days later.

Smith was charged with aggravated assault and her bond was set at $150,000.

