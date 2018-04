OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Police in Oxford are investigating a shooting that occurred inside the Lyric.

Police say there’s one known victim with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at a party that was taking place at the Lyric, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 662-232-2400.

Stay with WCBI as this story develops.