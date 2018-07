ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – No one is injured after a shots fired call in Aberdeen over the weekend.

Assistant Police Chief Quinell Shumpert says officers were called out to a home on Canal Street Saturday morning, after a woman saw gunshot holes through a window.

Shumpert says when officers arrived, they found bullet fragments inside the home.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call the Aberdeen Police Department if you have any information.