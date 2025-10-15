Shooting investigation in Tupelo leads to a man’s arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting.

Police were called to the Tupelo Creek Mobile Home Park on Shelton Drive around 6 pm on Tuesday, October 14.

They found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

He was taken to NMMC for treatment.

Officers believe the shooter and the victim were involved in a fight that led to an exchange of gunfire.

Multiple firearms and shell casings were found.

Police arrested Omarious Mitchell.

He was charged with Aggravated Assault.

Mitchell is being held without bond, and the case is still open.

