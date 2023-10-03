Shooting investigation: Lowndes County deputies try to determine motive

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies continue to investigate a shooting where a man was shot several times.

The gunfire happened on Evergreen Cove, just off Highway 12 and near the Alabama state line, about 9 p.m. on October 2.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the 20-year-old victim was shot in the chest and both legs.

Investigators believed the victim had been inside a vehicle. However, they are not sure if the shooting occurred inside or outside that vehicle.

Deputies are trying to determine a motive.

Hawkins said the victim was flown to Tupelo for medical care and later transferred to a Jackson hospital in critical condition.

No arrest has been made.

