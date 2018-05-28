A Shooting Investigation Is Underway in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager in Starkville is recovering in a Jackson hospital Monday night, after being shot.

Starkville police say the shooting happened at Brookville Garden Apartments about 12:45 on Sunday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

There is not much information being released at this time.

Cpl. Brandon Lovelady says both parties involved are juveniles.

He declined to say whether the second person involved is a suspect.

The teen in the hospital is stable.

The shooting remains under investigation.