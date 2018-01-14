Shooting Investigation Underway In West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Police in West Point are investigating after an afternoon shooting Saturday.

Police arrested Joshua Maurice Ewing and say they’re searching for three more suspects in connection with the shooting.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police responded to 5th Street where a man was injured with multiple gun shot wounds.

He was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point and then immediately air lifted to the center in Tupelo.

The victim is currently in critical condition.

Authorities are asking if you have any information to contact the West Point Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.