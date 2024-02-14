Shooting leaves Macon family fearful to return home

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A family in Macon left town after their cars and home absorbed close to 40 rounds.

23 shell casings found Monday night and 15 Tuesday morning left one Macon family fearful to return home. And now the police say they need the public’s help.

Just before 8:30 Monday night, gunshots rang out where Viking and Hale Streets meet hitting cars, homes, and nearly people in its path.

“We want to urge all the witnesses to come forward,” said Assistant Macon Police Chief Eddie Hill.

He said the department is keeping certain details close to the chest.

“We will not, we will not release their names. I repeat, we will not release your name but we need the information to solve these cases before somebody gets killed,” said Hill.

More shootings erupted that same night, 9 miles apart.

“Shortly after the shooting in Macon, we had a Brooksville shooting and a shooting outside the city limits that was in Brooksville on 388. All possibly related to this shooting in Macon,” said Hill.

Bobby Slaughter is the Macon homeowner’s cousin.

He was speechless when he got the call.

“….Everything going on. It’s so much going on now already. I was just, you know, I was just hoping everybody was safe,” said Slaughter.

The sight of bullet holes in his cousin’s home prompted a frightful memory.

“You know, I came here and checked up on my cousin and everything. When I went inside the house and saw, like he told me, his wife, you know, recently just got up out the bathroom and you see the bullet hole go right through the shower. And right there on the opposite side of the bed frames. That’s scary,” said Slaughter.

Slaughter said he’s no stranger to deadly weapons and the damage they cause.

“I done lost people to gun violence before and it’s going to be a reoccurring cycle if we don’t stop it. You know, if we don’t nip things in the bud. It starts off when the kids are younger. You got to, you got to discipline them. More fathers got to be in the home and stuff like that. We got to bring the community together. We need moms and dads to come together as one. So, in the black community, you know, we got to tighten up for real,” said Slaughter.

All of the shootings mentioned were still under investigation.

Macon police were looking for a white pickup truck that may help them in this case.

