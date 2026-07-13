Shooting leaves one man dead in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shooting that left one man dead on Steens-Vernon Road.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins tells WCBI that the homicide happened near the state line of Mississippi and Alabama.

Deputies got called to the scene around 2:21 p.m.

Hawkins said this is an ongoing investigation.

He said deputies are interviewing several people who were near the scene to determine if they are witnesses or suspects.

No one is in custody as of Sunday night.

WCBI will give you updates as more details become available.

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