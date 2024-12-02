Fatal shooting leaves one person dead and one injured in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and another in the hospital after a late-night shooting in Monroe County.

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting multiple shots heard on Wilson Hill Loop just after 10 o’clock Sunday night.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said 36-year-old Myron Rowe of Prairie was found dead from a gunshot wound.

One other person, who has not been identified, was shot and is being treated in the hospital.

An autopsy will be performed at the state medical examiner’s office.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the shooting.

