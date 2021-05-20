TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The uncle of a 24-year-old Tupelo man shot to death Tuesday night is praying and taking action to bring attention to factors he believes had a role in his nephew’s death.

Pastor Timothy Butler is from the Columbus area but now lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He spent some time this afternoon prayer walking on the street where his nephew, Lorenzin Brown, was shot to death Tuesday night.

Pastor Butler says his nephew was raised in a Christian home but was tempted by street life depicted in popular music and culture.

Butler is inviting other concerned community members and pastors to join him as he plans to do what he can to stop the violence.

“This has to stop and it’s going to stop, in Jesus name, I am asking every church in Tupelo, Columbus, Pontotoc, Amory, surrounding area, let’s rally together, let’s come together so our young people and especially our young black people can understand that gun violence, trap life, the trap house, rap game, and all of that has got to stop, you have to get a better idea and you have to do what Christ wants you to do,” Pastor Butler said.

Pastor Butler says he will plan a prayer walk and rally at the spot where his nephew was killed.

Initial reports say Lorenzin was exchanging gunfire with another person when he was shot on King Street Tuesday evening. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Tupelo Police and callers can remain anonymous.