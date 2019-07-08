Shooting In Webster County Leaves One Man Dead, Another Charged With Murder

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It was an emotional night in Eupora as dozens came out Monday night for a prayer vigil in honor of Jerome Cullum.

The 29-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Charles Potts, 33, of Eupora is accused of killing Cullum and is now charged with murder.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from a home on Highway 182 West around 2:30 Sunday morning.

Cullum, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center where he later died.

During Monday’s vigil, tears were shed and hearts were heavy as the community tried to come to grips with the tragedy.

Those close to Cullum describe him as a a loving father, and a fun and outgoing person.

During the vigil people took to the microphone to sing songs, and there was also a video slide show filled with pictures and memories of the Eupora man.

Family members said Cullum and the Potts knew one another, but the two never had any problems.

At this time the family said they haven’t heard much from investigators, all they know is that an altercation broke out early Sunday morning and Cullum was in the middle of it

“I don’t want anything to happen to no one else like this,” said Telisha Robinson, Cullum’s sister. “Hopefully we all learn from this, and as well as the man on the other end. Hopefully his family can get through this as well because both families are suffering, I just wouldn’t wish this on no one at all.

Initially, Potts was being housed in Webster County.

However, due to safety reasons, he was transferred to another facility.

Potts is being held without bond.