Shop Small Saturday brings dozens to local stores

Store owners say even though they don't receive as much attention as big named companies, they're fortunate to have folks spend their money in the Friendly City.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Shop Small Saturday brings in returning and new faces.

Dozens headed to their favorite local stores to help put money back into the community.

With the threat of COVID-19, protocols are in place while customers shop.

” You get to use your senses. You get to smell the fragrances of the things in our gift shop. You get to feel the texture of the items we have for sale, clothing-wise, and all. You can’t do that from a computer,” said Gail Stevens of Park Place.

“The good things that have come out of this is that I’ve noticed that people are shopping small. They are really supporting their local small businesses more than ever,” said Gloria Herriot of HollyHocks.

Store owners are encouraging the public to still shop local after this weekend.