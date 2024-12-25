Shoppers anticipate busy gift-seeking during the holidays

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Holiday Shopping is hitting its crucial time as Christmas Day is just hours away.

Finding the perfect gift is even more challenging with most stores closing for the holiday.

During the holidays, giving shows love and appreciation.

But last-minute shopping means a stop by local stores that are open during the holidays.

The final days before Christmas can be considered the busiest shopping time for cities worldwide.

Some people say this year was a surprise when they went to the store.

“As far as today, it has actually been a lot calmer than I expected,” Britt Payne said. “Usually, when I come out, I’m last minute on everything, so it goes smoothly. I’m just trying to get in and out, getting done, and I waited around like always, but I made it happen.”

Others traveled from miles away to visit families and also finish their Christmas shopping.

“Honestly, it’s welcome,” Robert Burt said. “It’s nice not having to fight traffic and it being a four-hour deal to go out and get some toys or a pair of pants, but everybody has been warm here and gracious. It’s been great.”

Whether it’s was easy or challenging – people say getting gifts for their loved ones is all worth it.

“It’s always nice to show people that you love them,” Burt said. “I think Christmas gifts is sort of a way to express that in some degree but then of course if you have young kids like we do, it’s nice to see them light up and they get the toy they wanted or the item they wanted so it’s great for everyone.”

“It’s always fun to spread a little Christmas cheer to all people even pups,” Pam Wright said.

“That’s what it is all about you know my blessing comes from making sure I can bless someone else,” Payne said. “So that’s all I look forward to doing.”

Whether it’s finding the perfect gift or simply spreading kindness, shoppers say the true meaning of Christmas is about sharing joy and making memories that last.

Most retail stores, banks, and restaurants will be closed for Christmas Day, so be sure to plan ahead.

