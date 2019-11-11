Shoppers can help undecorate the Angel Tree in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Shoppers visiting the Mall at Barnes Crossing have an opportunity to help “undecorate” the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.

The Angel Tree is up inside the food court at the Tupelo Mall. Each “angel” represents a child, or family in need.

- Advertisement -

There are several ways to help; you can pick a single item to help make a child’s Christmas brighter, there are entire wish lists for a boy or girl, or you can help pack a food box that will be given to a family for Christmas Day.

Major Whitney Morton said the Angel Tree program helps get families in touch with other organizations that can help in many ways.

“Angel Tree is not just about that one day on Christmas, but it’s also about connecting families in our community to other resources we have because we do have an incredible community that wants to bless each other through the holiday season and throughout the year,” said Maj. Morton.

People who want to help with the Angel Tree program are asked to return their gifts by December Ninth.

The presents will be sorted and distributed to families on December 19 at the Tupelo Furniture Market.