Short-lived warm-up this week with Wednesday rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After winter weather this past weekend, temperatures climb quickly by mid-week. Rain chances increase for Wednesday.

MONDAY: Variably cloudy with highs staying in the 40s with chilly northwest winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer, relatively speaking. Highs should top out in the mid to upper 50s as southerly winds develop – a really nice day!

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures continue to climb into the 60s, but clouds and moisture will also increase. A strong Arctic front will approach, and rain looks likely in the afternoon and evening hours. A few rumbles are also likely, but the overall severe weather threat looks rather low.

THURSDAY: As colder air rushes in, some of the precip. from Wednesday night may briefly end as freezing drizzle or sleet. At this time, no major travel issues are expected, but a few slick spots are possible. Temperatures will have plunged into the 20s by daybreak. Clouds may hang tough much of the day, and highs will likely hold in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will be slow to rebound, but afternoon highs should reach at least the low 40s with partial clearing.

WEEKEND: Relatively quiet but cooler weather looks to highlight the weekend forecast. Expect daytime highs to potentially hold in the 40s both days, with mornings starting in the 20s!