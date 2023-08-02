Short police pursuit in Louisville ends with arrest for Leake County deputies

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A short police pursuit in Louisville ended with an arrest for Leake County deputies.

Shamarrius Triplett was charged with armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping.

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office said a discount store was robbed on Sunday evening in the Edinburg community.

Deputies were looking for three suspects.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said he received a picture of the suspect from investigators on Monday.

Several Louisville officers knew the suspect and one spotted Triplett a short time later.

After the brief chase, Triplett was arrested.

Leake County continued to look for the other suspects in the armed robbery.

