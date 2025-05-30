Shots fired at a local barbershop in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Shots were fired at a barbershop in Brooksville on Thursday evening, May 29.

According to Brooksville Police Chief Virginia Rich, no one was injured, and no arrests have been made.

Chief Rich said this is an isolated incident, and the people involved knew each other.

Chief Rich said this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Brooksville PD or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

